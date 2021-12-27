JJ Lane of The Bachelorette Fires Back at Trolls Who Say He Isn’t Gemma’s ‘Full-Time’ Parent

Trolls Who Claim JJ Lane Isn’t Gemma’s ‘Full-Time’ Parent Get Back at The Bachelorette’s JJ Lane.

JJ Lane and his wife, Kayla Hughes, retaliated against an Instagram troll who claimed they were not “full-time” parents to their daughter, Gemma.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that Gemma is with you one weekend a month and [you’re] not presenting yourself as a full-time caretaker,” the social media user wrote on Saturday, December 25 in response to a family photo posted by the 39-year-old Bachelorette alum.

“Be truthful.”

On his Instagram Story, the Colorado native joked that he “should have consulted” the follower before posting.

He wrote, “I’m nine years divorced and still own real estate in their heads.”

In December 2011, he and his then-wife, Heather Sands, welcomed Gemma into the world.

Lane married Hughes, 38, in February 2020 in Colorado, following their split and his appearances on seasons 11 and 2 of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

In the comments on Saturday, the stepmom defended her parental status.

She snarled back at the troll, “I 100 percent disagree.”

“We treat her as if she were a permanent member of our family.”

Because I believe it is the right thing to do, I love her as if she were my daughter.

I’ll never be able to take the place of her mother, and I think she’s a fantastic mother.

It makes no difference whether she is with her mother or with us; she is and will always be our daughter full-time.”

“The best gift wasn’t under the tree this year,” Hughes said in her pregnancy announcement the same day.

“Littlest Lane will be released in July 2022,” Gemma said, smiling as she stood between her father and stepmother, holding up ultrasound photos.

“Won’t be able to unwrap this present until July!” wrote the former reality star in a separate post.

From Jared Haibon to Tanner Tolbert, Lane’s former ABC coworkers sent their best wishes.

The Rhode Island native, 33, commented on the social media post, “Congrats bro!! So awesome,” while the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum, 34, wrote, “GRATZ.”

In an Instagram post from November, Lane hinted at his custody agreement with Gemma’s mother, writing that they had an “incredible weekend” together.

