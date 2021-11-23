JK Rowling Slams Trans-Rights Activists for Posting Her Address on Facebook

JK Rowling Slams Trans-Rights Activists on Social Media for Sharing Her Address

On Monday, author JK Rowling slammed three transgender rights activists on Twitter for posting her address on social media.

After they posted a photo of themselves in front of her house, Rowling tagged the users in her posts.

Despite the fact that Rowling’s address was already widely available, the trio “carefully position[ed]themselves to ensure that our address was visible.”

Rowling thanked the local police and Twitter for assisting her in dealing with the fallout after her address was leaked online over the weekend.

She also requested that her fans and followers un-retweet the image so that the address would be less visible.

Rowling linked the incident to her outspoken opposition to transgender rights, claiming that it was an attempt to silence her through “intimidation.”

“I’ve received so many death threats that I could fill the house with them,” she wrote, “and I haven’t stopped speaking out.”

Last Friday, three activist actors took pictures of themselves in front of our house and posted them on Twitter, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible.

18th

Rowling concluded, “Perhaps the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women is to stop stalking, harassing, and threatening us.”

She tagged the three users who posed in front of her house for a photo, all of whom have since deleted their accounts.

The perpetrators were activist-performers Holly Stars, Georgia Frost, and Richard Energy, who held a protest in front of Rowling’s house this weekend to commemorate the global Trans Day of Remembrance.

Rowling’s detractors pointed out that her address is already well-known, as it is designated as a landmark by the local government and is listed on a tourist website.

Fans, on the other hand, thought her actions when she named the three protesters were more akin to “doxxing.”

How can JK Rowling claim doxxing when her home is listed as a landmark on a government website? pic.twitter.comsF6yy6uurN

Rowling has been actively opposing transgender rights since at least 2019, when she tweeted her support for a UK woman whose job was terminated after she expressed anti-trans sentiments.

Rowling responded with an op-ed on her website, revealing that she, too, held many of these beliefs, which spread harmful misinformation about the transgender community in terms of statistics…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

J.K. Rowling Slams Trans-Rights Activists for Sharing Her Address on Social Media

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

How can JK Rowling claim to be doxxed when her house is literally on a public government website as a landmark? pic.twitter.com/sF6yy6uurN — Nosy Negress (@normal_negress) November 22, 2021