JK Rowling’s Relationship With Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint Today

J.K. Rowling’s Relationship With Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint Today

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, was heavily involved in the casting and production of all eight films.

She was also seen on the red carpet with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint at every premiere.

The three young actors became global film stars as a result of the film adaptation of Rowling’s book series.

And the author seemed to have a good relationship with each of them for years.

Where does Rowling’s relationship with Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint stand now, as Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airs on HBO Max?

Rowling was frequently caught on camera interacting with the cast members during the production of the Harry Potter films in the 2000s.

Especially the main trio of Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Watson (Hermione Granger), and Grint (Ron Weasley) from the Harry Potter franchise.

Rowling gushed about Radcliffe after the release of the final film, describing how moved she was by his audition tape when she first saw it.

She remarked that it felt like she was watching her own son on screen, and she praised Watson and Grint for their performances.

All three young actors gave emotional speeches at the premiere of The Deathly Hallows Part 2 about how grateful they were to Rowling.

They also expressed their gratitude for being a part of the world she created, the Harry Potter universe.

Rowling’s politics came across as unaccepting of non-binary and transgender people in a tweet in 2020, in which she questioned the use of the term “people who menstruate” and the idea that it was interchangeable with the word “women.” Rowling’s politics came across as unaccepting of non-binary and transgender people as a feminist and champion of girls and women across the globe.

In a recent essay, Rowling argued that biological sex should take precedence over gender identity.

As a result, several members of the Harry Potter cast have spoken out against Rowling’s alleged transphobic remarks.

Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint are among those who have appeared in the film.

Rowling was responsible for how Radcliffe’s life and career turned out, according to Radcliffe’s statement.

However, he stated that he could not agree with the author’s remark.

Watson expressed her support for the transgender community through a series of tweets.

Grint stated that he supported the trans community and echoed the sentiments of many of his peers.

He did, however, acknowledge that he still admired Rowling’s work.

