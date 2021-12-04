JK Simmons Tells the Funny Story of How He Found Out He’d Been Cast in Spider-Man

News can travel in the blink of an eye in the digital age.

Nobody knows this better than JK Simmons, who discovered he’d been cast in one of his most important roles thanks to a Spider-Man fansite that was publishing insider information around the turn of the century.

In a recent interview, the Spider-Man star said he was about to start doing some voiceover work when a coworker approached him to congratulate him on his new role.

“It was an interesting experience just getting the call.

In an interview with The Ringer, Simmons said, “I was at a voiceover audition at Grey Advertising, and—you know—doing that thing that journeyman actors do a lot.”

“You’re working here, working there, auditioning for this or that.

You wait in the waiting room, talk with the other guys, and then someone comes to cross our name off the list, ‘JK, come on back to the recording booth.’ On your way back to the recording booth, you weave through some of the cubicles at Grey Advertising, one of New York’s largest advertising agencies.”

Imagine getting the news from a fan, not your agent, that you’ll be playing J Jonah Jameson in ‘Spider-Man.’

JK Simmons experienced something similar.

Simmons claimed that while weaving through the rows of cubicles, one of the employees slid out of their cubicle—in their chair, no less—to congratulate him on getting the job.

“I’m walking through the cubicles, following this person, and this desk chair comes flying out in front of me backwards with some kid who was probably 28, and he goes, ‘Oh my God! JK, congratulations!’ And I go, ‘Thank you! For what?’ And he goes, ‘Are you kidding me? Spider-Man! I can’t believe it!’

“I was like, ‘J Jonah Jameson! That’s so cool,’ and I was like, ‘I had no idea,” added the actor.

“I found out I got the part because of some kid who was so connected to internet fan sites that they had that information on a Spider-Man website before my agent called to tell me I got the job,” she says.

He called me after about three hours.”

Later this month, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Simmons will reprise his role.

