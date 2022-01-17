JLo’s son from Maid In Manhattan looks nothing like him 20 years later – he’s now a tattooed rocker on OnlyFans.

OnlyFans’ JLo’s son from Maid In Manhattan is unrecognizable 20 years later – and is now a tattooed rocker.

After 20 years, JENNIFER Lopez’s son from the hit rom-com Maid in Manhattan is unrecognizable.

On OnlyFans, the 30-year-old Hollywood star, who also starred in Teen Wolf, is now a tattooed rocker.

Marisa Ventura, played by Jennifer Lopez, is a single mother raising her 10-year-old son Ty while working as a maid at the Beresford Hotel in Manhattan.

She is smitten by a wealthy politician, but her life quickly unravels when she pretends to be a socialite.

Fast forward two decades, and the young actor who played Ty is an adult with a very different appearance.

During a Qandamp;A on OnlyFans in 2020, Tyler revealed his sexual experiences with men.

After videos from his OnlyFans page were shared on social media, the star became a social media sensation.

Tyler responds to a fan’s request to “smack” himself against his stomach in one video.

In another video, he “thanks” fans for tipping him on the platform by showing them a portion of his genitals.

He claimed on his OnlyFans live stream that he had been “penetrated and penetrated” by trans women.

The actor revealed in October 2020 that he has previously dated men and does not like to label his sexuality.

“I was struck by the desire to come out and be honest about it,” he once said.

In an interview on Sirius XM, he said, “I know a lot of kids look up to me, and I want to remove that stigma.”

The actor joined OnlyFans at the end of September 2020, and announced his new channel in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Tyler sat on a stool and sang, “Welcome to my OnlyFans, I play guitar in my bare ass,” in a teaser video.

“You guys asked for it, and I delivered,” he wrote alongside the video.

Now I’m the only one who cares about me.

Come get drenched with me by clicking the link in my bio!”

Fans took to social media to share a series of memes in response to the leaked footage.

After seeing his content, some people claimed they were traumatized and had to “wash their eyes.”

Tyler is best known for playing Scott McCall in MTV’s Teen Wolf.

Collateral Damage, Maid in Manhattan, and White Frog are among the films in which the 29-year-old Santa Clarita native has appeared.

According to IMDB, he appeared in the 2020 film Alone and has appeared on television since the 2019 film Fast and Furious: Spy Racers.

In October 2016, Tyler began dating Bella Thorne, a long-time friend and fellow actress.

They were a couple who