Jo Koy is Chelsea Handler’s boyfriend, but who is he?

Chelsea Handler, a comedian and talk show host, is in love.

Handler announced on Instagram in October 2021 that she is “finally in love” and that there is “hope for everyone.”

Chelsea Handler is a world-famous comedian, writer, and activist who is 46 years old.

Her raunchy stand-up routines and opinionated demeanor are well-known.

From 2007 to 2015, Handler hosted Chelsea Lately, a late-night television show.

Handler’s take on pop culture and the latest news was featured on the show, which also featured celebrity guests.

Handler is currently supporting Get Out and Vote, Planned Parenthood, and the Karam Foundation to help Syrian youth, according to her website.

Jo Koy, 50, was a regular panelist on Chelsea Lately, and the two have been friends for many years.

Jo Koy is a writer and comedian who is a friend of mine.

Koy is one of the most well-known stand-up comedians today, having set a new record for the most tickets sold by a single artist in 2017.

The mayor’s office in Honolulu has designated November 24th as “Jo Koy Day,” according to his website.

In 2019, Koy’s live stand-up album, Live from Seattle, debuted at number one on the Billboard comedy charts, and he’s also known for his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy.

The couple was spotted together at a Dodgers game in Los Angeles on August 31, 2021.

They sat side by side, dressed in matching Dodgers gear.

At one point, according to a witness, the two were seen kissing.

The couple was also spotted kissing while out in Montecito, California, according to celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi.

Handler opened up about his relationship with Koy during an appearance on The Tonight Show in October of 2021, reassuring others that meeting someone is possible.

She told host Jimmy Fallon, “If I fell in love at the age of 46, I have hope for everyone in the world.”

Handler explained that men had been “very discouraging these past couple of years,” and she was interested in seeing who she would end up with before dating Koy.

“Then I had my friend Jo Koy, who had been in my life for a very long time,” the comedian continued, explaining that she became interested in him after he appeared on her late-night talk show Chelsea Lately as a frequent panelist.

“And then one day I just looked at him and thought, ‘Oh, that’s my guy!’ So he’s like my best friend and I also get to have sex with him….Fun time!”

The famous comedian was hospitalized on Friday, February 6, 2022, and forced to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.