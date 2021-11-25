Jo Malone Black Friday 2021: Receive a free gift with purchase

Get a free gift with your purchase on Black Friday 2021 at Jo Malone.

This year, JO MALONE’S Black Friday deals are at the top of our list to check out, and if you need a helping hand, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals for you.

Nothing beats a Jo Malone treat, whether it’s deliciously scented candles, pampering bath oils, or luxurious body crèmes.

Take a look at what’s available.

If you want to start shopping right away, many retailers have already launched their Black Friday deals.

Here are some of the current Jo Malone special offers.

On November 26, 2021, Black Friday will take place – make a note of it in your calendar now!

As is customary in the United States, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, which is held on the third Thursday of November each year.

The retail event has traditionally marked the start of the shopping season in the United States, but it has grown in popularity in the United Kingdom as well, with many retailers participating.

Many retailers will begin their Black Friday sales in early November, so keep an eye out then – and don’t forget about the online-only Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday events that follow Black Friday, where even more deals are unveiled.

This year, Cyber Monday will be held on November 29th, the Monday following Black Friday.

Jo Malone’s Black Friday sale 2021 is expected to last all weekend and into Cyber Monday.

After Black Friday, the brand may offer even more discounts, so keep an eye out.

Jo Malone hasn’t confirmed if they’ll be held on Black Friday yet; we’ll update this page as soon as we learn more.

Jo Malone has participated in Black Friday in the past, so it’s likely to be available this year.

Until we get closer to Black Friday, we’ll have to wait and see what Jo Malone has to offer in her Black Friday sale.

Continue reading to learn more about what was available last year.

Jo Malone sales were available last year at jomalone.com and other retailers such as Lookfantastic.

When customers visited Jo Malone’s official store on Black Friday, they were able to pick up free gifts.

Customers who spent £120 received a free three-piece gift set, which included a Pomegranate Noir Mini Candle (35g), Lime Basil Mandarin Cologne (9ml), and English Pear and Freesia Body and Hand Wash (15ml).

These Jo Malone bargains can also be found elsewhere.

