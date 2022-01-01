Joan Collins says her first husband raped her on our first date, and Marilyn Monroe warned her about Hollywood’s “wolves.”

SHE’S TRANSFORMED FROM a sultry Hollywood starlet to a British icon, leaving behind four husbands and a long list of famous lovers in her wake.

Now, for a new BBC documentary airing tonight, Joan Collins has opened up about her life and loves in her trademark frank and witty way.

The 88-year-old actress takes viewers behind the scenes of her five marriages in the feature-length film This Is Joan Collins, including her misery over cheating husband Anthony Newley, near bankruptcy with addict Ron Kass, and the toxic relationship with “sociopath” Peter Holm.

She reveals that film star Maxwell Reed tried to pimp her out to “old rich men” for £10,000 a night after he raped her on their first date, and she married him out of “shame” after he raped her on their first date.

She also claims that Daryl Zanuck, the notorious studio head, pinned her against the wall in an attempted sex attack.

She describes herself as a “survivor.”

“I made it as a young actress in a world where nearly every man was a predator.”

“They used to say that female stars were done at 27, but here I am, seven decades later, to tell you a thing or two about surviving the perils of the business.”

Joan, who was born in Maida Vale, London, reveals that her desire to succeed in her own right was shaped by her good-looking, domineering father and her caring, nurturing mother.

“Mum was always trying to please him, which I despised,” she recalls.

“I promised myself that I would not rely on a man for everything.

I need to be self-contained.”

She dropped out of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) at the age of 17 and was soon earning £300 per week – the equivalent of £10,000 today.

Joe, a successful theatrical agent, was concerned that his daughter would pursue a career as an actress.

“He didn’t want me in show business because he was aware of the dangers,” she explains.

“‘You’ll be finished by 23, and the men are so predatory,’ he said.

He had seen how men were before the Me Too movement.”

Joan was introduced to swashbuckling star Maxwell Reed by co-star Laurence Harvey after landing her breakthrough role as a rebellious teen in I Believe in You.

Reed, who was 14 years her senior, was one of many handsome stars whose glamorous pictures she swooned over as a teenager, and when he asked her out on a date, she said yes right away.

“A huge powder blue Buick drew up in front of Bayswater Tube station,” she recalls.

“He spoke with an oddly American accent for a man from South London.”

“He was 31 years old…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

Max told me, ‘He’ll pay you £10,000 for one night – and I can even watch’. I looked at my handsome, loathsome husband and began to cry Joan Collins

He was spelling out the death of our marriage… I realised he’d been having affairs since the day we married Joan Collins