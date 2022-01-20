Joan Rivers’ ‘Mistake’ With Iconic Host, Johnny Carson, and How Ed McMahon Avoided It

Joan Rivers rose to fame quickly after appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, as many late-night television viewers are aware.

Rivers, however, had a falling out with legendary host Johnny Carson.

He never spoke to her again after that.

In his book, Here’s Johnny, co-host Ed McMahon gave his own take on the situation, saying Rivers made a “mistake” that he had never made in his 30 years on The Tonight Show with Carson.

Carson had a special affection for Rivers, who was a guest on The Tonight Show 93 times, according to McMahon’s book.

Carson was said to be so fond of the legendary comedian that he cradled baby Melissa Rivers for hours while she slept, according to him.

McMahon remembered Rivers remarking on the scene, “How’s that for a sweet guy?”

“I’d still be playing lounges in Queens if it weren’t for Johnny.”

Despite the fact that they were so close in their personal lives, their friendship came to an abrupt end.

Rivers made a “mistake” in taking a new job, according to McMahon.

Carson was upset when Rivers accepted an offer for her own show without informing him, according to McMahon.

“[Carson] stopped talking to Joan… after she forgot to tell him first about an offer from Fox to have her own show,” McMahon says.

She also accepted a deal to host The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers, putting her in direct competition with him in the late-night game.

Rivers didn’t call Carson about the show until it was already set in stone, according to sources like McMahon.

It’s debatable whether failing to give a long-time showbiz pal a heads-up when considering a competitive time slot is bad etiquette.

Carson, on the other hand, appeared to be turned off by Rivers and hasn’t spoken to him in 19 years.

For the record, Rivers stated that she contacted the host before anyone else — but only after the Fox deal was finalized.

To justify his actions, she later accused Carson of objectifying her and treating her as if she were his personal property.

Rivers’ “mistake,” according to McMahon, was not one he made.

During Carson’s 30-year tenure, he co-hosted The Tonight Show.

