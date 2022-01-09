Joanna and Chip Gaines Explain How Magnolia Network Shows Are Curated

When Chip and Joanna Gaines took over the DIY Network on cable, they finally launched Magnolia Network.

The couple had a lot of success as the hosts of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, but it all came to an end after five seasons when the stars decided to leave despite their huge success.

It wasn’t long before Discovery offered them their own network, allowing them to curate their own programming and discover the next generation of home superstars.

The power couple revealed how they find shows and talent to feature on their network in a recent interview.

“We don’t do things the traditional way.”

“We’re not the network that says, ‘Send in your casting tapes,'” Joanna told Variety.

“It’s been a very genuine way of finding talent for us.”

It’s either a talent that we’re completely enamored with in terms of what they do and what they’re passionate about, or it’s a combination of the two.

It’s been a little more difficult, to be honest, because it takes a lot of time on the phone and hours of persuasion to convince them to do television in the first place.

Most of our talent didn’t approach us and say, ‘I want to do a show.’ Instead, we approached them and asked, ‘Can we highlight what you’re doing? It’s so amazing and inspiring.’

