Joanna and Chip Gaines on the farm! A look inside their charming country home

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Joanna Gaines has been very active on Instagram ever since self-isolation began.

The home improvement specialist of Fixer Upper fame has been staying with her husband Chip and their five kids at their idyllic farm in Crawford, Texas, which is a suburb of Waco.

The 1,700 square foot Victorian style home sits on 40 acres of land which the family uses for farming and other recreational activities. On Thursday Joanna shared an image from the grounds with the caption, ‘A walk on the wild side.’

The power couple snapped up their 1895 farmhouse in 2012.

It needed plenty of work at the time but they were only too happy to do the overhaul as they certainly have the expertise for it.

It started of as a two-bedroom property and now can sleep seven. Walls were torn down for an open floor plan which the Gaines’ are known for.

The whole project took over a year to complete.

They have five kids: Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 11, and Emmie Kay, nine. Crew Gaines is one.

They are known from their HGTV show, Fixer Upper, as well as their books, and their entire Magnolia empire that also includes restaurants and a network that will launch sometime in the future.

Joanna has been in the kitchen quite often during self-isolation as she cooks three meals a day for her brood.

And on more than one occasion the beauty has shared her cooking sessions in video clips posted to social media.

The brunette has also shared never-seen-before images of the farm which looks lush with wild green grass and grazing cows.

Her last post came Thursday where she shared a look at the rural countryside on her farm.

There was a white fence near lush green grass and beautiful pink roses.

‘A walk on the wild side,’ said the entrepreneur.

Gaines has said she likes the kitchen the most: ‘It’s the heart of the home for me. No matter how much is going on, I don’t feel overwhelmed because the palette is very clean and fresh.’

And there is a massive island to help with her cooking.

It used to be the communion table in an old church.

‘It is now the focal point and anchor for my kitchen,’ wrote Joanna on her blog. ‘Once I determined where I wanted it, the rest of the kitchen fell in to place.’

Their bedroom has a chic country design with an iron-framed bed beneath a chandelier.

Joanna converted the farmhouse den into a nursery for her youngest child, Crew.

‘Jo has had a ball working on the nursery,’ Chip told CountryLiving.com of the design process.

‘It’s been eight years since we’ve done a nursery for ourselves, and she’s really been having fun with picking out details like colors and bedding and the crib.’

The attic was turned into two craft rooms.

There is a long farmhouse table for all of her fun projects with the kids.

There is also a cute greenhouse and outdoor dining area with a long table near their garden with a roomy shed, and rows of garden beds.

Also this week they shared some fresh content.

Though the launch of their Magnolia Network has been delayed due to COVID-19, earlier this week Joanna shared a clip of their new show.

‘Join me and @chipgaines for a 4-hour special as we take a walk down memory lane,’ she began.

The show will take fans ‘to where it all began with Fixer Upper.’

And she promised a ‘look ahead at what’s to come on the new Magnolia Network.’ ⠀

‘We just couldn’t wait til the official network launch to share what we’ve been working on, so join us for an exciting sneak peek! ⠀⠀

‘See you Sunday, April 26th at 5/4p CT on @DIYnetwork.

‘(Or you can stream for free after it airs on the DIY Network GO app).’