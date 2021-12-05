Joanna Gaines’ Fans React After She Admits to Cheating in Typing Class

Joanna Gaines Admits to Cheating in Typing Class, and Her Fans React

Joanna Gaines is one of HGTV’s most well-known stars. She spent years on Fixer Upper with her husband Chip Gaines, transforming interior spaces.

The television personality now hosts Magnolia Table, a cooking show on her own Magnolia Network.

Fans have learned a lot more about Joanna, and she recently revealed that she “cheated in typing class.”

Magnolia Table is airing new episodes on the discovery(plus) streaming service every week until January 2022, when it will premiere on cable.

Joanna’s most ardent fans have been able to keep up with everything she’s been up to this holiday season.

Joanna offers some excellent advice in an episode dedicated to “the most wonderful time of the year.”

Joanna embarks on a mission to make Christmas candy in the holiday episode.

She uses a cute little tag with a lovely phrase to wrap up the candy she makes and give it to friends and family.

She uses a typewriter to write the message on the tag, giving it that special touch.

Joanna appears to have trouble typing, and when she shared the video on Instagram, she revealed something shocking.

“OK, I admit it… I cheated in typing class.

“(hashtag)sorrymom,” Joanna wrote on Instagram.

Joanna makes a mistake and has to start over in the video when she notices the tag’s typing is crooked.

“The candy-making part is easy — this is the difficult part,” she says of having to type.

Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) shared a post on her Instagram account.

‘Magnolia Table’: Joanna Gaines Makes a Brussels Sprouts Salad, and Fans Change It Up

Because Joanna is so endearing and relatable, it didn’t take long for fans to share their own struggles with typing when she made a mistake.

“I took care of my sister’s typing homework.”

With two fingers, she continues to type.

A fan responded, “I type almost 100 words per minute.”

“I’m just glad I’m not the only one who types with one hand,” one supporter confessed.

“I loved typing!” one Instagram user wrote. “Retiring soon after 35(plus) years as an admin assistant.”

“Typing is a skill that you can use for the rest of your life.”

I’m so glad I was paying attention.

It helped me a lot in college and as a news producer, and now as a…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.