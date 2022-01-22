Joanna Gaines finished Season 6 of ‘Magnolia Table,’ and she celebrated in roller skates.

Season 6 of ‘Magnolia Table’ has come to an end, and Joanna Gaines celebrated by skating.

Joanna Gaines is a well-known actress and the co-founder of the Magnolia Network with her husband Chip Gaines.

Magnolia Table, a cooking show hosted by Joanna, is part of the programming on the aforementioned cable channel.

The television personality recently announced on Instagram that filming for Season 6 of her cooking show had wrapped, and she celebrated in an unusual way.

Joanna was best known to viewers as the interior designer on HGTV’s Fixer Upper, which aired for five seasons. However, she continues to reinvent herself, launching a cooking show where she prepares delicious meals inspired by her family’s favorite foods.

Magnolia Table with Joanna premiered on the discovery(plus) streaming service around the turn of the year 2021, to a lot of backlash from fans.

A large majority of people have enjoyed Joanna’s cooking show because of her endearing personality.

Joanna just announced she finished filming the sixth season of Magnolia Network, which is a testament to what a great product Magnolia Network has produced.

Joanna used her rollerblades to cruise around the house where she films the show to commemorate the occasion.

She wrote on Instagram, “Wrapped filming for season 6 of (hashtag)MagnoliaTable today and we had fun! Special thanks to the team for making my roller rink dreams come true with the disco ball and multicolor lights!”

Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) shared this.

Joanna’s fans quickly joined the conversation in response to the amusing video she shared on her personal Instagram account.

Joanna skated around her house to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

“I can’t even walk on my own two feet without tripping on air!! Joanna!! You ROCK!!!” one fan responded.

“This made me laugh out loud! Oooh those were the days!!!! Sooooo fun!” said one of the commenters.

“How much fun can one girl have at work!!?” wrote one Instagram user. “Love the egg scene.”

“That’s pretty funny.”

Another fan commented, “It looks like a blast!!!”

Another follower remarked, “Roller skates and disco balls are literally what my dreams are made of!!! go girl!”

“Joanna, you never fail to make me happy.

“Exactly what I’m looking for,” another Instagram user commented.

