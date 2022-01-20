Joanna Gaines Shares a Family Video on Instagram, and Their Adorable Dog Receives All the Love

Joanna Gaines Shares a Family Video, and Their Adorable Dog Takes Center Stage.

The Magnolia Network is run by Joanna Gaines, a media mogul and queen of home design.

Joanna has built an empire with her husband Chip, and spending time with her family is crucial.

The Magnolia Table host recently shared a video on Instagram of herself and her family, and fans couldn’t get enough of their adorable dog.

Gaines is a popular television personality who is adored by millions of people.

On the show Fixer Upper, the interior designer made a name for herself by assisting her husband Chip in renovating homes in Waco, Texas.

Since their HGTV show became a hit, fans have adored the couple.

Chip and Joanna’s fans adore them for emphasizing the importance of spending time with their families.

Everything revolves around family, and Joanna frequently posts glimpses of her personal life on Instagram.

On January 1st,

Joanna, who is 16, shared a video of her entire family playing volleyball outside.

In the caption, she wrote, “Trampoline and volleyball net in the front yard… I don’t think we’d ever make it in a neighborhood.”

Fans, on the other hand, noticed Chip and Joanna’s dogs relaxing in the midst of all the fun, and they seemed to be taking all of the attention away from the rest of the family.

A fan commented, “The dog was so relaxed in the middle of the game.”

“It’s great that there’s a dog chilling in the middle of the game,” one fan commented.

An Instagram user commented, “It’s hilarious your dog is just laying there in the middle of it all.”

Another fan added, “I love how the dog refuses to move.”

“Love how the fur baby has to be right in the middle of everything,” another commenter added.

Another Instagram user commented, “I love the dog laying out in the middle of the game! So sweet!”

Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) shared a post.

Drew Barrymore Is Excited for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Launch

After spending the previous month promoting the launch of Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna deserved a day of fun with their family.

The cable channel’s programming had been streaming for the previous year, but it wasn’t until 2022 that it made its linear television debut, taking over…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.