Joanna Gaines’ simple New Year’s Resolution, which was inspired by her mother, is thought to make a great tattoo by fans.

Joanna Gaines revealed her New Year’s resolution, which her fans believe would make an excellent tattoo.

Gaines admitted to taking life too seriously, and her mother’s wise words are the perfect reminder to take it easy and enjoy the ride.

1. Gaines shared her New Year’s resolution on Instagram, stating that she wanted to express “big meaningful words and deep thoughts,” but instead chose to focus on something her mother always tells her.

The message is an excellent mantra for the year 2022.

Gaines admitted, “I’ve always been more of a ‘all work, no play’ kind of gal.”

“Sometimes (OK, most of the time), I take life too seriously, but life has a way of reminding me to slow down and play more.

‘Don’t forget JoJo, have fun!’ she says every time I get off the phone with my mother. I had her write it down so I could always have it in her writing.”

“I was trying to think of big meaningful words and deep thoughts when I was thinking of all that 2022 could be and all that I want for myself and my family,” Gaines continued, “but all I kept hearing was my mother’s simple words in her beautiful accent, ‘Have a fun JoJo!'”

Gaines’ wishes for 2022 included those words.

“So my simple resolution for this year is to worry less, skate more, and HAVE FUN,” she wrote.

“Let’s go 2022,” says the narrator.

Gaines received roller skates for Christmas and has already demonstrated some moves.

In a December letter, she wrote, “I’m having an 80s flashback!”

“I got a pair of skates for Christmas, and it felt like I was back in the roller rink, minus the goats, cattle guard, and manure!”

“Rollin’ into the new year and feeling like it’s gonna be a good one!” she captioned another skating video she shared on January 1.

Gaines’ New Year’s wisdom was well received by her fans, with many stating that they hope to adopt a similar outlook this year.

“New mantra! (hashtag)HaveAfun,” “What a sweet, sweet reminder,” and “So true and so very sweet,” among others, were among the many comments.

It’s a perfect piece of advice, according to other fans.

“Yay!!! I’m loving it!! Especially the skating!! Happy 2022 to you…

