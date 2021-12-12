Joanna Page, who played Gavin on Gavin and Stacey, gave birth to a baby girl named after her character.

Joanna Page, who played Gavin on Gavin and Stacey, has given birth to a baby girl named after a character on the show.

Joanna Page, who played Gavin on Gavin and Stacey, recently gave birth to a baby girl with an unusual name.

Joanna Page, who starred in GAVIN and Stacey, has given birth to a baby girl and shared a joyful first photo of her new arrival on Instagram.

The 44-year-old actress did not reveal the baby’s due date, but she did reveal the child’s unusual name.

In a sweet photo, the proud mother is seen cuddling her bundle of joy in front of a Christmas tree decorated with tinsel and fairylights.

The newborn snoozes soundly as she nuzzles into her daughter’s head, and she appears blissfully happy.

In the caption, Joanna wrote, “Welcome to our family, Boe Willow Russell.”

We adore you, @jamesthornton_.”

Her celebrity friends congratulated her, including Dermot O’Leary, who wrote, “The best news”

Tamzin Outhwaite said, “Congratulations, how lovely.”

“To all of you, my love,” she said.

“Our wonderful girl Boe Willow Russell has arrived!” James captioned the photo.

We adore you with all of our hearts.

” he explains.

The couple, who already have three children ages eight, six, and five, announced in August that they were expecting a “surprise” fourth child.

After meeting on the set of David Copperfield in 1999, Joanna and James have been married since 2003.

Joanna, on the other hand, is best known for her role in the hit BBC show Gavin and Stacey as Stacey Shipman.

She also has a part in Love Actually, a popular Christmas film.

Joanna shocked fans with a photo of her massive baby bump as her due date approached, causing fears that she would “pop.”

If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected] or call 02077824220.

We also spend money on videos.

Click here to add yours.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy