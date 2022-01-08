Joanna Shimkus is the name of Sidney Poitier’s wife.

At the age of 94, actor Sidney Poitier died.

He was best known for his roles in films such as Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night, and Lilies of the Field, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Joanna Shimkus was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, and moved to the United States in the 1960s to pursue a successful acting career.

She had appeared in films such as Zita and The Uninvited by the end of the decade, and she had made her on-screen debut in 1964’s All About Loving, but that was her only appearance until a television film in 2018.

Shimkus met her future husband Sidney Poitier in 1969 while working on the film The Lost Man, according to Closer Weekly.

By the 1970s, Shimkus had begun to take a break from acting.

Poitier married Joanna Shimkus on January 23, 1976, and the couple stayed together for the rest of his life.

He had four daughters with his first wife, Juanita Hardy: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, and Gina.

Poitier and Shimkus had two daughters, Anika and Sydney Tamiia, who is also a performer.

Shimkus is the father of three grandchildren: one from Sydney Tamiia and two from Anika.

Poitier died at the age of 94 on January 7, 2022.

The death of the beloved actor has been confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell.

When Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper learned of Sir Sidney Poitier’s death, he said he was “conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration.”

“Sadness that he wouldn’t be here to tell him how much he means to us,” Cooper told the Guardian Nassau. “Celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the humblest beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us.”

Sidney was a Bahamian-American actor who won an Academy Award and blazed a trail in Hollywood, appearing in over 50 films.

A Broadway show honoring the visionary actor’s extraordinary career was unveiled last month, just days before his untimely death.

Poitier died of “natural causes,” according to Clint Watson, the Bahamas Prime Minister’s press secretary, who added that he had been “ailing for a while.”