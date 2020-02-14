Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Look More in Love Than Ever Celebrating His Oscars Win

Love was in the air at the 2020 Oscars.

On Sunday, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara looked head over heels for one another while attending the 92nd Academy Awards. Before heading into the big show, the longtime couple made their Oscars debut as a couple as they posed on the red carpet together and put their love on display for all to see. Once inside, Mara cheered Phoenix on as the Joker star accepted his Academy Award for Best Actor. But, that wasn’t even their cutest moment from the night.

To celebrate his victory, the duo grabbed some grub from Monty’s Good Burger in Los Angeles, which is known for its plant-based menu. Still dressed in their Oscars best, Phoenix and Mara can be seen looking even more in love as they dig into their burgers. Their post-award show bite to eat was captured by photographer Greg Williams, who graciously shared it on social media. Without a doubt, it will go down in history as the most adorable Oscars After Party ever.

Known for keeping their romance under wraps since sparking dating rumors in 2017, the couple rarely invites the public into their romantic life. But this award season, the former co-stars, who first met on 2013’s Her, were more open to letting the world see them operate as a couple.

Back in January, Phoenix and Mara walked the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet together, where the actor watched his rumored fiancé in awe as they made their way down the line of photographers.

While on stage accepting his Golden Globe for Best Actor, Phoenix got choked up while giving Mara a shout-out in his speech. Wiping away tears, he told The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo star, “I love you.”

Back in October 2019, the I’m Still Here actor opened about how when he became infatuated with Mara, revealing to Vanity Fair that she was the first woman that he’s ever cyber-stalked.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” he recalled of their relationship after they filmed Mary Magdalene in 2018 together. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

With Mara in his life, Phoenix shared that he’s got everything he needs now. “I know that I have meaning in other parts of my life,” he continued. “And that’s really what sustains me. I enjoy it. I love my life. I f–king love my life.”