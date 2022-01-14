Joby Barr, Brooke Wehr’s fiance, is facing charges of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Joby Barr, the fiancee of Teen Mom star Brooke Wehr, is facing charges of’sexual relationship with student.’

Brooke, 31, is the ex-fiancee of Teen Mom 2 dad Jeremy Calvert, and has appeared on previous episodes of the MTV show.

Joby, Brooke’s fiance, was charged with four counts of sexual battery, all of which are 3rd-degree felonies, in November 2021.

Joby had a plea agreement deadline set for December 13, 2021, according to Ohio courts, which The Sun can exclusively reveal.

The hearing was “canceled” at his request.

The date for the jury trial has been set for March 15, 2022.

According to a police report obtained by The Sun, on September 24, 2021, the superintendent of the high school where Joby worked contacted authorities about the coach’s alleged relationship with a student.

Joby, the student’s basketball coach, allegedly “groomed” her and “had sex with her on four separate occasions” when she was 17 years old, according to the student, now 18 years old.

“Throughout 2020, her coach Joby Barr began snapchatting her, and through the messaging platform, they began to talk more and more frequently,” according to the incident report.

“This went on until November 2020, when Coach Barr suggested they play a snapchat game.

Coach Barr explained to her that he would begin the game by sending her a photo, which she would have to imitate in terms of dress and pose, and then return.

According to the alleged victim, he sent a photo of himself wearing no pants, but nothing “vulgar” was visible in the photo.

They stopped messaging after she told the coach that the game and photo were “inappropriate.”

However, when he was coaching track in the spring of 2021, the two allegedly started talking again.

“The conversations led to the point where [the student]and Coach Barr began meeting and going to Coach Barr’s residence,” the incident report stated.

They had consensual sex four times after arriving at Coach Barr’s house.”

She came forward because she “now realized that he was grooming her into a sexual relationship and taking advantage of the situation,” according to the report.

She also stated that “another possible victim” exists.

Joby was not actively coaching at the school at the time of the alleged sexual relationship, according to the Superintendent, because there was an intermission between the teams he coached. However, he was still on contract with the school as an employed coach.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Joby “engaged in sexual conduct” with his 18-year-old female student while he was a “teacher,…

