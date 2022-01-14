Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ daughter, slept over with his older daughter.

Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ daughter, had sleepovers with his oldest daughter.

In early January, the news of Bob Saget’s death shocked fans all over the world.

Since the mid-80s, the comedian and actor, who died at the age of 65, has been a mainstay in the entertainment world.

He is most famous for his role in the television series Full House, which is still popular today.

Saget embraced his role as Danny Tanner and has spoken openly about how close the cast was over the years.

Saget chatted with actor Jodie Sweetin, who played his daughter on Full House, in a May 2021 episode of his podcast, revealing to fans that Saget’s family became very close with Sweetin.

Full House, which premiered on television in 1987, was Saget’s first major acting role, as Danny Tanner.

The young actor, who plays a widowed father attempting to raise his three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law and best friend, quickly became a fan favorite.

Full House was a smash hit, and despite the fact that it was never a critical favorite, fans loved the relatable humor and genuine affection between the characters.

Saget was credited with a large part of the show’s success.

Because of his endearing portrayal of Danny Tanner, he became known as “America’s Dad.”

Full House aired on TV until 1995, by which time Saget had established himself as a major star.

Saget would later reprise his role as Danny Tanner in the Netflix sequel series Fuller House, alongside many of the original series’ stars, including Jodie Sweetin, who played his middle daughter, Stephanie Tanner, in the original series.

“We became a real family,” the cast of (hashtag)FullHouse said in a joint statement in honor of Bob Saget.

Saget and his on-screen daughter, Sweetin, were also close in real life.

Saget conducted an interview with Sweetin for an episode of his podcast in May 2021, providing fans with a sweet glimpse into their relationship.

Although Saget’s stand-up sets were notoriously filthy, Sweetin noted that Saget was the “best” TV dad and that he was “never inappropriate” with his humor.

Sweetin was close to Saget’s family, including his parents, ex-wife, and son, according to the two.

