Jodie Sweetin explains how she helped her daughters ‘warm up’ to Mescal Wasilewski, her boyfriend.

How Jodie Sweetin’s Daughters Helped Mescal Wasilewski ‘Warm Up’

Slowly but steadily

Jodie Sweetin has worked hard to integrate her life with Mescal Wasilewski, her boyfriend, and her two daughters.

“My boyfriend and I have been together for four years now, and he really did an amazing job with everything,” the Full House alum, 39, said on the “Allison Interviews” podcast on Monday, November 22.

“At first, he and I were a long-distance couple.

He was in Brooklyn, and I spent three and a half years in [Los Angeles], and it was slow and pleasant.”

The actress said the Hunter College graduate was “very good at letting [Zoie and Beatrix] warm up to him,” and that he didn’t “force a relationship” with the girls.

“I think that’s the most difficult thing about being a mom,” the California native explained.

“You think to yourself, ‘Everyone just gets along.’

‘I’m not willing to give up my children, but how can I make everyone happy?”

The Dancing With the Stars alum also stated that she is teaching her children how to set boundaries, which she did not learn as a child.

“They speak up for themselves,” Sweetin said.

“Those skills didn’t come to me until I was in my 30s.”

I’m so proud of how they stand up for themselves and say, “This is who I am, and this is what I like.”

“I allow them to be themselves.”

Cody Herpin and Morty Coyle share Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 11, respectively, with the Fuller Housealum.

In 2018, Sweetin made her Instagram relationship with Wasilewski official.

In a September Instagram post, the “Never Thought I’d Say This” podcast host praised her partner for his “peace, love, ease, and warmth,” exclaiming, “You’re my safe place.”

My associate.

My best pal.

It took us four years to get here.

Thousands of miles separated them for almost three of them.

However, we made a decision four years ago, on September 16th.

We were completely [100%] invested in this.

Every day, I wake up loving you even more.”

Wasilewski’s birthday was celebrated with an Instagram slideshow two months prior by the Hollywood Darlings alum.

“We were like two puzzle pieces that finally fit together.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Jodie Sweetin’s Method for Getting Her Daughters to ‘Warm Up’ to Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

How Jodie Sweetin Helped Her Daughters ‘Warm Up’ to Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski