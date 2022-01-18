Jodie Sweetin has been married on several occasions.

Jodie Sweetin has had a number of marriages.

Jodie Sweetin, who plays Jodie on Full House, has made headlines for her engagement to longtime boyfriend Mascal Wasilewski.

The actress got engaged a week after the tragic death of her TV father, Bob Saget, but how many times has she married?

Jodie, who starred as Stephanie Tanner on Full House, has been married three times and divorced.

In 2002, Jodie married Shaun Holguin, a Los Angeles cop, when she was 20 years old.

Candace Cameron Bure, a co-star on the show, served as her matron of honor, and Natasha, Candace’s daughter, was the flower girl.

In 2006, the couple divorced.

Jodie met Cody Herpin through mutual friends in 2007, and the two began dating in May of that year.

They married on July 14, 2007, in Las Vegas, and they have a daughter together.

Jodie and the film transportation coordinator filed for legal separation on November 19, 2008, and their divorce was finalized in April 2010.

Jodie confirmed she and her boyfriend Morty Coyle were expecting a child in April 2010, according to People.

In the same year, their daughter Beatrix Carlin was born, and the couple married in January 2011.

In March 2012 in Beverly Hills, Jodie married the actor and composer.

Jodie filed for legal separation in June of that year, and her divorce was finalized in September of the following year.

In January 2016, Jodie announced her engagement to Justin Hodak, a recovering drug addict.

According to US Weekly, the couple split in March 2017 before marrying after Hodak broke a restraining order against her.

They announced their engagement on January 17, 2022.

Jodie shared the happy news on Instagram, showing off her massive engagement ring and smiling as her soon-to-be husband cuddled close to her.

“I love you Mescal, for always,” Jodie captioned a photo she shared after sharing a quote from legendary poet Maya Angelou.

You’re the one I’m looking for.

I’m excited to see what life has in store for us.

“Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito, and our crazy lives.”

“We’re in this together.”

“I think I’m going to enjoy turning 40,” Jodie added.

Jodie is the mother of two children.

Zoie Laurel May Herpin, her eldest child, was born in the year 2008.

In 2010, she gave birth to her second child, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle.