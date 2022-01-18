Jodie Sweetin of Full House Is Engaged to Mescal Wasilewski: See Her Ring

Jodie Sweetin of Full House Is Engaged to Mescal Wasilewski: Check Out Her Ring

Jodie Sweetin is engaged to Mescal Wasilewski, who played Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House.

Continue reading to see the celebrity’s new diamond ring.

Take a look at Jodie Sweetin’s new ring in its entirety.

The Full House alum is engaged to Mescal Wasilewski, who she met on the set of the show.

Wasilewski wrote on Instagram in January, “So that happened.”

Sweetin’s diamond sparkler is featured on page 17 alongside a photo of her.

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours,” the actress added, quoting Maya Angelou.

There is no love like mine for you in the whole world.”

Sweetin continued, “I love you Mescal, always.”

“You’re the one I’m looking for.”

I’m looking forward to seeing what our future holds.

Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito, and our journey through life.

“We’re in this together.”

“I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 (hashtag)SoonToBeMrs (hashtag)MoreInLoveEveryDay (hashtag)Happy40thBirthdayToMe,” Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, added, with her birthday just two days away.

Several celebrities, including Candace CameronBure, Sweetin’s Full House co-star, took to social media to congratulate the couple after hearing the news.

She wrote, “Congratulations, sis.”

“I adore you.”

Sweetin and Wasilweski began dating in 2017, but it wasn’t until 2018 that they made their relationship public on Instagram.

“You’re my haven.

This is my companion.

Sweetin wrote on Instagram in September, “My best friend.”

“We’ve been together for four years.

Thousands of miles separated nearly three of them.

We made a decision four years ago, on September 16th.

We were 100 percent immersed in this.

Every day, I wake up loving you even more.”

Morty Coyle was Sweetin’s first husband.

They married in 2012 and announced their divorce 15 months later. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Beatrix, their 11-year-old daughter, is the couple’s only child.

Sweetin was married to Cody Herpin prior to her relationship with Coyle.

They tied the knot in 2007, announced their breakup in 2008, and divorced in 2010.

Zoie, their 13-year-old daughter, is the couple’s only child.

Between 2002 and 2006, Sweetin was married to Shaun Holguin.

Sweetin’s engagement comes soon after the Full House family’s heartbreak.

In the month of January,

Sweetin and her co-stars went to the funeral of Bob Saget, who was discovered dead inside a hotel room at the…

