Jodie Sweetin of Full House recalls losing 37 pounds while in quarantine due to anxiety and depression.

Jodie Sweetin said she was “a mess during the pandemic” and “was not a fully functioning person” while in quarantine in a new interview.

Jodie Sweetin is opening up about her mental health issues and how they affected her physical health during the pandemic.

While much of the world was in lockdown in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Full House alum revealed on a recent episode of the Allison Interviews podcast that she was suffering from anxiety and depression at home and “lost almost 37 pounds” as a result.

Sweetin began, “I know I was a mess during the pandemic.”

“I wasn’t a complete human being.”

“I just stopped eating,” the 39-year-old actress explained to host Allison Kugel, describing herself as “a stress starver, and not in a good way.”

“I couldn’t eat anything.”

“I’ll be honest, the pandemic was not good for me,” she admitted.

“I already have severe anxiety and depression, so it didn’t help my mental health.”

I really struggled with it, and it was a period in my life when I felt completely out of control.”

Sweetin also said in the interview that she “would love to go back in time and change the course of this pandemic.”

“Not only the pain, loss, and death, but the impact it’s had on our kids, families, politics, and everything else,” she continued.

“I believe it brought something to the surface that needed to be brought to the surface, but I also believe it has forever changed the course of our lives in a very, very complicated way.”

Despite her own mental health issues, Sweetin said her family “did well” during quarantine.

“I can’t imagine what other people are going through,” she said.

“I believe that kind of collective trauma and pain has had a significant impact on us, and I believe it will have a significant impact on people’s mental health in ways we haven’t seen yet.”

Sweetin has previously spoken out about her mental health struggles.

She celebrated World Mental Health Day in 2019 by posting a selfie that she described as “a picture of a mom who had a full panic attack in the bathroom that day.”

Along with the photo of the Fuller House star smiling with her two children,…

