Jodie Turner-Smith Claps Back at the Paparazzi Ahead of Baby’s Due Date

Jodie Turner-Smith is one day closer to giving birth, and one step closer to reclaiming her privacy.

As she and Joshua Jackson prepare to welcome a baby girl, the actress has a message for the photographers who know where they live. Jodie tweeted Friday, “i hate that the paparazzi know where we are living at the moment but i take comfort in knowing that they won’t be able to sell our private moments for their profit for too much longer…”

Aside from the obvious joys that come with motherhood, Jodie is looking forward to giving birth because of the California laws that forbid paparazzi from shooting the children of celebrities.

The 33-year-old then addressed recent photos of a new car being delivered to their home, slamming reports that implied Joshua had gifted it to her.

“my husband did not buy me a car. but thank you, said blogs, for elucidating your ideas about what you think a woman can do for herself in 2020. that said, i am hoping for a push gift that’s much more glittery,” she sassily wrote.

News broke last December that the Little Fires Everywhere actor and British star were not only married, but expecting their first little one together.

Jackson, 41, recently told E! News about his journey to fatherhood, “The whole process has been amazing and now I’m just ready to meet my baby girl.”

Even more recently, the Dawson’s Creek alum stopped by Good Morning America, where he offered insight into how Jodie was feeling about giving birth amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“She’s OK. Physically, she’s fine. The baby’s healthy. The important things are OK,” Joshua shared. “Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined and how to interact with the medical system right now, it’s a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day. But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, that’s the important thing.”