Jodie Turner-Smith Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Joshua Jackson

It’s officially a party of three!

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl, into the world.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” the new mama’s rep tells E! News.

It was confirmed that the duo was expecting in Dec. 2019.

Most recently, the two were spotted stepping out for breakfast over the weekend on Mar. 14, mere weeks before her expected due date. The 41-year-old actor was seen with his arm around his 33-year-old wife, looking ready as can be for the arrival of their daughter.

According to the Dawson’s Creek alum, he and Jodie waited until they could be together to find out whether or not she was pregnant.

“We kind of had an inkling. Cycles change,” he said on The Graham Norton Show. “This was literally the most joyous moment of my life. She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking a test so we could do it together.”

Most recently, on International Women’s Day, the actress revealed to her Instagram followers the sex of her baby.

“Favourite moments with baby,” Turner-Smith captioned on of her Instagram Stories videos, per People. “Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.”

On Valentine’s Day, Turner-Smith also shared a sneak peek into her pregnancy when she shared an adorable video of Jackson rubbing her growing baby belly.

“our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart. love you, baby daddy,” she gushed on Instagram, alongside a series of photos and videos.

In the past, she’s also not shied away from opening up about her relationship with the actor. In an interview with the Times of London earlier this year, she admitted to being “obsessed with him” after watching Dawson’s Creek reruns when he’s away because “I miss him so much.”

The two first sparked marriage rumors last year when, at the L.A. premiere of Queen & Slim, Turner-Smith accessorized her red carpet look with a diamond ring. Jackson also wore a gold band on his left ring finger.

Before that, it was speculated that the couple had also obtained a marriage license.

Prior to his relationship with Jodie, Joshua enjoyed a brief relationship with television personality Alyssa Julya Smith. He famously dated Diane Kruger for upwards of 10 years before their split in 2016.

