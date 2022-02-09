Jodie Whittaker, of ‘Doctor Who,’ is expecting her first child.

Jodie Whittaker, the star of ‘Doctor Who,’ is expecting her first child.

“Jodie Whittaker and her husband, Christian Contreras,” a rep for Whittaker tells ET, “are expecting their second child together.”

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old actress showed off her baby bump at the 2022 BRIT Awards in London, England.

Designer CIMONE revealed after the star walked the carpet that the look was created with the expectant mother in mind.

“The beautiful (hashtag)jodiewhittaker in our custom made beanbag ball dress for (hashtag)thebritawards2022 @britawardsinc – the dress is all made from end of life materials and was created specifically to incorporate her pregnancy, while allowing Jodie to retain her sense of self,” the caption read alongside a photo of the actress wearing the dress.

"We've worked with Jodie before and love the energy she brings to our pieces… for this occasion, we wanted to make something both structured and yet playful – and this is the result!" Photograph taken just before Jodie went to the awards, looking glowing and glorious courtesy of @tahira_makeup and @soobroyhair -Styling by the brilliant @hel.sykes – with jewelry courtesy of @larkandberry and @lovenesslee

With her husband, actor and writer Christian Contreras, the Doctor Who star already has a daughter.

Since 2008, they’ve been married.

Whittaker posed on the red carpet in a flowy white-and-orange gown, accessorizing with a fun bag shaped like a die and black heels while holding her baby bump.

Whittaker made history when she was announced as the 13th Doctor on Doctor Who by the BBC and BBC America in 2017.

It was the first time a woman had played the title role in the series’ 50-year history.

