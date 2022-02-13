Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, has a true touchdown story with Olivia Holzmacher.

Joe Burrow’s Love Story With Olivia Holzmacher Is a Touchdown

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals had the support of his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher long before he was playing in the Super Bowl in 2022.

Prepare to be swooned by their romantic past.

Joe Burrow is already a winner in the game of love, and the Super Bowl hasn’t even started yet.

As the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams in the game of his life, he can count on his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher to be his biggest supporter.

While both students at Ohio State, the couple began dating in August 2017.

And their love grew stronger even after Joe transferred to Louisiana State University in 2019.

Olivia was by Joe’s side when he was chosen first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After the now 25-year-old was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, she wrote on Instagram, “Tonight a new chapter begins for you!”

“I’m grateful to have been a part of the past three seasons with you, Joe.”

Along the way, I’ve had the most incredible experiences and met the most incredible people.”

“I’m so excited for what the future holds,” the Alphia Phi member added.

Millions of Americans will tune in to watch the Super Bowl in 2022.

Joe’s girlfriend will be in the front row rooting for him, if history is any indication—remember Olivia’s cut-out at Paul Brown Stadium?

While the couple isn’t known for publicly displaying their love on a regular basis, we found a few moments worth remembering.

This game day, may you catch footballs and feel good.

Joe Burrow and his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher are likely to be by each other’s sides wherever their lives take them.

Joe was receiving support from his girlfriend at Ohio State University long before he became the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, as seen here in August 2017.

“Oh my goodness!!!!!!!!!!” Olivia exclaimed on Instagram after Joe transferred to LSU in 2019. “Geaux tigers!” she added.

Olivia celebrated her boyfriend’s big win in Arizona in January 2019.

“Keep up the good work, Joe,” she wrote from the field.

Olivia shared a photo of herself and Joe enjoying the great outdoors with Michelob Ultra while celebrating Joe’s birthday.

Olivia wrote on Instagram before the Heisman Banquet, “I’m so proud of you!”

“It’s been the most amazing weekend!”

