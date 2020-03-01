Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe’s grocery chain, dies at the age of 89

Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe’s popular grocery chain, died on Friday at the age of 89, according to his son, also known as Joe.

Throughout his career, Coulombe expanded its retail empire in 1967 from a single store in Pasadena, California to a national chain with more than 500 stores in 40 states that curated a reputation for oddity, low prices, and limited (or limited) prices) Options for a range of products that have helped popularize former niche products like muesli.

According to the company’s website, Coulombe’s business nautical theme – including employees wearing Hawaiian shirts and dubbed “Captains and Comrades” – was based in part on his preference for Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise ride.

In 1972, he launched private label products – often high-end foods with funny names – that soon found favor with health-conscious consumers and a growing legion of foodies. He also offered high quality but affordable wine, including the famous Two Buck Chuck, which is still sold in most California stores for $ 1.99. (Shipping costs increase the price in other states.)

“He wanted to make sure everything that was sold in our store was of good value,” said younger Joe Coulombe to the AP. “He always did a lot of taste tests. My sisters and I remember that he brought home all sorts of things so we could try. In his offices he tried new products practically every day. “

After selling Trader Joe’s to German food retailer Aldi Nord in 1979, he stayed with the company for another nine years before retiring.

