Joe Exotic’s Husband Dillon Passage Teases a Tiger King ”Reunion” Episode

Finished Tiger King? Fear not, because it’s becoming more likely that another installment is on its way.

After exotic animal enthusiast and controversial star of the Netflix docu-series Jeff Lowe said “one more episode” was being filmed, another member of the cast has a few—albeit intriguing—details to share.

Joe Exotic‘s husband, Dillon Passage, re-appeared on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show on Monday and confirmed that a “reunion” of sorts will take place. Dillon said he will not appear in the not-yet announced project, explaining, “It’s going to be a live episode, kind of like a reunion. Netflix didn’t contact me to apart of that.”

When Andy asked if Carole Baskin, Joe’s enemy and the target of his attempted murder-for-hire plot, would participate, Dillon responded, “I have no idea. It’s more like a talent interview. That’s how [the producer] described it.”

Over the weekend, Lowe confirmed that he and his wife were filming at the zoo in Oklahoma, which they took ownership of following Joe’s arrest.

Netflix has yet to announce an official follow-up to the buzzy series, but did snag an exclusive interview with Joe from behind bars.

“You know,” the former zookeeper said via video, “it would be nice if I could actually see me being famous out there, but I’ve seen these same four walls for a year and a half now.”

“I’m done with the Carole Baskin saga. It’s now time to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges,” Joe added.

SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live airs Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00 am EST. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to stream on Netflix.