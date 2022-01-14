Kathy Hilton of RHOBH is described as “evil” and “stupid” by Joe Francis, while Kyle Richards refers to himself as the family’s “Real Star.”

Kathy Hilton of RHOBH is described by Joe Francis as “evil” and “stupid,” while Kyle Richards refers to himself as the “Real Star” of the family.

Joe Francis calls RHOBH’s Kathy Hilton “evil” and “stupid,” while Kyle Richards calls himself the family’s “Real Star.”

Paris Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was dubbed “evil” and “stupid” by Joe Francis, who famously dated her.

Following that, Francis claimed that Kathy Hilton married Rick Hilton for his clout and that Kyle Richards is the family’s true talent.

Hilton aspires to be more like her sister, according to him.

Francis recalled getting angry voicemail messages about him from Kathy Hilton before she even met him.

“And Kathy’s like, I don’t know, she’s always been evil to me,” David Yontef said on his Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

“So, without even meeting me, I can say that the word she said about me to Paris was just evil.”

“And we were dating and then it was all over the press because nobody had heard of Paris Hilton,” he said of his relationship with Paris Hilton.

“I was the famous person because Paris Hilton wasn’t a celebrity.”

So she’d just leave these long messages about how bad of a person I was, completely oblivious to the fact that Paris would replay them for me.”

“And I thought to myself, ‘Wow, this woman is so evil and stupid,'” says the narrator.

She’s a knucklehead.

And I got that impression just by listening to her messages and seeing how she treated me.

Rick Hilton, who is a complete moron, is then her husband.

Who isn’t intelligent, well-known, and well-off?

And, you know what I’m getting at, they’re just trying to cash in on the Hilton brand.”

Francis’ smear campaign against Kathy Hilton has continued.

“I mean, Kathy Hilton is like a Valley gold digger.”

Her daughters were modeled after her.

As if marrying a Hilton, a name, was her life’s ambition?

Nicky’s life goal was to raise two daughters in her image, and Paris was built in her image.

Rick did not receive any funds, but he did receive a name.

And she’s using that name to achieve her objectives.”

Richards, he continued, is the true actor in the family.

“Kyle Richards is an incredible woman,” Francis said of the family’s true star.

“She was always the…

