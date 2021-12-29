Joe Francis of Girls Gone Wild claims that his twin daughters have vanished after his ex-wife accused him of “meth abuse and violence.”

After his ex accused him of’meth abuse and violence,’ Joe Francis of Girls Gone Wild claims that his twin daughters have gone missing.

Joe Francis, the founder of GIRLS GONE WILD, claims his twin daughters, aged seven, have been missing for several days.

The 48-year-old claims he hasn’t seen them in over a week and that their mother, Abbey Wilson, will not allow him to see them.

Joe’s ex-girlfriend Abbey accused him of drug abuse and domestic violence earlier this year.

Despite her demands for full custody of their two daughters, court orders reportedly allow Joe to see the children, which she has allegedly recently disregarded.

According to TMZ, Joe claimed in a new legal document that he was supposed to have the twins for Christmas but Abbey never brought them over.

He stated that he had not seen the girls in ten days.

Joe claimed in the documents that Abbey vanished with the twins and that he hasn’t been able to locate them in almost two weeks.

She’s also accused of domestic violence, for which officials claim they were able to serve her papers despite the fact that she hasn’t lived at her listed address in over a year.

Joe claimed in the documents that authorities have been unable to locate her and that she has been living with another man while she has been away from her listed residence.

According to the outlet, Abbey is expected to face kidnapping charges.

According to reports, the trio will be the subject of an Amber Alert.

Abbey accused Joe of drug abuse and physical violence earlier this year, which prompted the latest family problems.

Abbey was granted emergency custody of their twin daughters on June 7, according to court documents obtained exclusively by The Sun.

Abbey, who is Joe’s common-law wife in Mexico, was also granted a temporary restraining order for herself and their seven-year-old daughters by a Kardashian family friend.

According to the documents, Joe “began using drugs, including methamphetamines, cocaine, and painkillers” in 2017, and this alleged substance abuse resulted in violent outbursts.

“It was then she was first on the receiving end of regular, sustained aggressions and insults,” according to the court documents, which were translated from Spanish to English.

“He began yelling at her on a regular basis, and they began to have constant fights.”

The founder of Girls Gone Wild was arrested and charged with domestic violence and intentional injury after an incident at his Punta Mita home on August 1, 2020, according to court documents obtained by The Sun in Mexico.

According to court documents, she suffered injuries that took more than two weeks to heal and necessitated special medical attention.

Joe’s hands were cuffed while he was seated in photos obtained exclusively by The Sun…

