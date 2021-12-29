Joe Francis, who is he, and how much money does he have?

Joe Francis is a well-known figure, but how wealthy is he?

JOE Francis is a businessman and film producer who is best known for launching the Girls Gone Wild brand of entertainment.

His ex-girlfriend Abbey Wilson has been accused of kidnapping their children, but Francis has denied the allegations.

Joe Francis’ net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)25 million.

Francis, 48, moved to Mexico nearly a decade ago after filing for bankruptcy and having issues with the IRS.

He was arrested and accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and spitting in her face in order to give her Covid, according to the Sun in June 2021.

According to Mexican court documents obtained by The Sun, the founder of Girls Gone Wild was charged with domestic violence and intentional injury following an incident at his Punta Mita home in 2020.

Girls Gone Wild is a popular adult entertainment series.

His company sold millions of DVDs and videos after the first Girls Gone Wild film was released in 1997.

According to court documents, Francis accuses his ex-girlfriend Abbey Wilson of kidnapping their twin daughters Athena and Alexandria.

Wilson was accused of not bringing their daughters to his house for Christmas, according to the accusation.

Francis claims he hasn’t seen his daughters in ten days, but Wilson insists she didn’t kidnap them.

According to Wilson’s lawyer, Athena and Alexandria are not missing.

In a statement, Ronald Richards said, “She categorically denies being charged with kidnapping.”

“She has sole temporary custody of her children, while Francis has supervised visitation only.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Wilson has not been charged.

Wilson, on the other hand, is said to no longer live at the address on file.

On June 15, 2021, Francis’ luxury mansion in Punta Mita, an exclusive private property catering to the rich and famous, caught fire.

At the time of the fire, the mansion was reportedly rented out to 20 people, with another 20 people working on the estate as staff.

The Kardashians, Eva Longoria, Selena Gomez, and others have all stayed at the beachfront estate.

An electrical problem with the air conditioning unit was reported as the cause of the fire.

The three smaller homes on the property have survived the fire, but the main house has been completely destroyed.

Francis was not present at the time of the fire.