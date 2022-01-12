Joe Gatto and Bessy Gatto of the Impractical Jokers have been spotted for the first time since announcing their split: Photos

Joe Gatto and his now-divorced wife, Bessy Gatto, were both seen out and about shortly after their split was announced.

Joe, 45, was photographed on his way to the airport on January 11 after confirming that his upcoming comedy tour would go on as planned.

Bessy, 39, was photographed without her wedding ring at a gas station in Long Beach, New York, on the same day.

Joe and Bessy called it quits after eight years of marriage, and the duo’s separate appearances come less than a month after Joe opened up about his decision to leave Impractical Jokers.

“I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he wrote on Instagram in December 2021.

“I’ve dedicated a decade of my life to building this franchise with my friends, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

However, I am forced to take a break due to personal issues.

Bessy and I have mutually agreed to part ways amicably, so I must now concentrate on being the best father and coparent to our two amazing children.”

As he reflected on his departure, the New York native spoke to his co-stars James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano.

“My relationships with Murr, Q, and Sal, aside from my family, have been the most important in my life.”

“I’m confident they’ll continue to make people laugh around the world,” Joe added.

“And, while you may only see the four of us, this show would not be possible without the dedicated crew members who work behind the scenes.”

I am grateful to have worked with each of them.”

“They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade,” the TV personality said, thanking his fans for their support as he prepared to work through “challenges” in his personal life.

Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, especially in these strange and trying times.”

Bessy, on the other hand, issued her own statement regarding the breakup.

