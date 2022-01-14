Joe Gatto of the Impractical Jokers teases that life is ‘pretty f—king fantastic’ during his first stand-up show after announcing his divorce.

Maintaining a light tone.

Following his divorce from wife Bessy Gatto, Joe Gatto made his first stand-up appearance and joked about his life.

“It was really funny,” an eyewitness to Joe’s show, which took place the day before, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, January 14.

“He was a happy guy.”

He couldn’t stop grinning.”

“He didn’t seem nervous at all,” the source added of the 45-year-old Impractical Jokers alum, who announced his departure from the TruTV series after ten years on New Year’s Eve.

On Thursday, January 13, Joe performed at Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center in Davenport, Iowa.

The comedian’s tour stop came just weeks after he and his wife of eight years announced their separation on December 31.

According to the eyewitness, Joe didn’t go into detail about his departure from the Impractical Jokers or his split during the show, but he did joke about his current situation after a fan asked, “How’s life going?” in the middle of the show.

“He was like, ‘Pretty f–king fantastic,'” the insider recalled, adding that it was “one of the better jokes” and one of the few that seemed to mention his marital status.

The source added, “He didn’t really get into his personal life.”

“He made a couple of jokes about it before moving on to the next subject.”

He never lingered too long on a single subject.”

His dogs were the focus of the 45-minute show.

Joe and Bessy, both 39, have 17 puppies together, many of whom they foster.

“One of the questions was, ‘[Name] your favorite dog versus your favorite kid,’ and that was as much as he talked about his kids,” the eyewitness told Us, adding that Joe maintained a “positive attitude” throughout the show about his personal circumstances.

In the wake of his split from Bessy, the former Tenderloins troupe member announced his comedy tour earlier this week. Milana, 6, and Remington, 4, are the couple’s children.

“I obviously had no idea what life would look like at this moment when I committed to my upcoming series of shows starting in the Midwest this week,” Joe captioned a Monday, January 10 Instagram post.

“Regardless, we could all use a little laughter and kindness right now, so I’ll keep all of my appointments.”

He made a point.

