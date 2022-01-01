Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto announced his departure from the show on New Year’s Eve as part of his ‘amicable’ divorce from wife Bessy.

On New Year’s Eve, Joe Gatto, the star of Impractical Jokers, announces his departure from the show as part of his ‘amicable’ divorce from wife Bessy.

Joe Gatto, one of the stars of the prank show Impractical Jokers, has left the show.

Gatto, 45, shared the news on his Instagram page on Friday night, saying he and his wife Bessy had come to an “amicable” agreement and that he wanted to spend more time co-parenting his children.

The Tenderloins, which Gatto starred in and executive produced, was renewed for a tenth season this fall with James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano as members of the comedy troupe.

“I just wanted to let you know that I will no longer be involved with ‘Impractical Jokers,'” Gatto wrote.

“I’ve spent a decade of my life with my friends working on this franchise, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Due to some personal issues, I am forced to take a break.

Bessy and I have mutually agreed to part ways amicably, so all I have to do now is focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible children.”

Gatto and a high school friend founded The Tenderloins in 1999, and the group went on to do improv and sketch comedy.

Impractical Jokers was first broadcast in 2011.

The remaining members of Impractical Jokers said in a statement that they plan to begin work on a “new chapter” in January, even without Gatto.

Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano issued a statement saying, “Hello everyone.”

“We never imagined making ImpracticalJokers without Joe after all these years working together.”

“While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh and maintain our working relationship with our team members whom we consider family.”

With the help of our fans, we’ll start working on a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

The popular show follows a group of comedians who are forced to humiliate themselves in front of strangers.

Celebrities who have appeared on the show include Harry Connick Jr., Jameela Jamil, and Jeff Daniels.

The group’s spin-off feature film will be released in February 2020.

Gatto praised his co-stars in his post as well.

“Outside of my family,” he wrote, “my relationships with Murr, Q, and Sal have been the most important in my life.”

“I have faith in their ability to make people laugh all over the world.”

This show is only possible because of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes, even if you only see the four of us.

I’m grateful for the chance to work with each of them.

Thank you to all of my wonderful fans for giving me the opportunity to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy