Joe Gatto, star of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” has announced a new project in the wake of his departure from the show.

Joe Gatto, who starred in the truTV series “Impractical Jokers,” has announced a new project.

Following his departure from Impractical Jokers, the hit truTV series in which Gatto and his high school best friends James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano played public pranks on each other, Gatto is keeping busy.

Following nine hilarious seasons on the show, the comedian announced his departure in December 2021.

Gatto, on the other hand, has more surprises in store for his fans, having announced a new project in February.

Gatto announced he’d begun writing a screenplay on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Writing this new screenplay has been so much fun,” with a photo of a typewriter-style keyboard.

“It never ceases to amaze me how much I adore the art of storytelling.”

It transports me back to my childhood, when I was 14 years old, had no friends, and spent my time alone in my room writing short stories.”

“When they were finished, my parents would read them and give me feedback,” he continued.

“And my favorite part was that they’d tell me straight what they thought.”

‘It’s just OK compared to your other ones,’ my father would say after reading one to me.

It forced me to push myself and not take things for granted when it came to telling stories.

“Thank you, Dad.”

Despite the fact that the project is still in its early stages of development, fans were excited to learn that Gatto would be working on new projects for them.

“Wow, that’s amazing.

,” wrote Danica McKellar, an actress.

Another comment read, “Can’t wait to hear about this screenplay.”

Which ‘Impractical Jokers’ star has the most wealth?

Since Gatto’s departure from Impractical Jokers, the project appears to be one of the first.

The comedian announced his departure in an Instagram post that was “more serious-than-usual,” citing personal issues.

He wrote in the post, “I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.”

“I’ve spent a decade of my life working on this franchise with my friends, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

However, I need to take a break due to some personal issues.”

Gatto revealed that he and his wife, Bessy Gatto, had divorced and that he would be taking a break “to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.” However, he looked forward to future opportunities “to create new ways to entertain…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.