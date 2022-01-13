Joe Gatto’s Departure From ‘Impractical Jokers’: The Real Reason

The Real Reason Joe Gatto Is Leaving ‘Impractical Jokers’

After nine seasons on truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, comedian Joe Gatto has announced his departure.

His departure appears to be unrelated to any bad blood or drama between him and his co-stars.

Joe Gatto’s decision to leave Impractical Jokers was motivated by other “challenges” in his life.

He said he was taking a break to deal with “issues” in his personal life, including a split from his wife, Bessy Gatto, whom he married in 2013 after a year-long relationship (via Us Weekly).

He wrote in the post, “I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.”

“I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise with my friends, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

I must, however, take a break due to some personal issues.”

Gatto stated that he would use his time off “to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids,” as well as reflect on his friendships with James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano.

“Outside of my family, Murr, Q, and Sal have been the most important relationships in my life,” Joe continued.

“I’m confident they’ll continue to make people laugh around the world.”

Even though you only see the four of us, this show is only possible because of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes.

I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with each and every one of them.”

Joe thanked his fans for their support and expressed his hope for future opportunities “to create new ways to entertain you.”

Q, Sal, and Murr Discuss Joe Gatto’s Departure and the Show’s Future on ‘Impractical Jokers’

Gatto is a founding member of the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, which is at the center of Impractical Jokers.

The show premiered on truTV in 2011 and follows the friends as they “compete to embarrass each other,” according to Gatto, who came up with the concept for the show while eating lunch with his friends.

“[Murr, Q, Sal, and I] were all sitting around eating when…”

