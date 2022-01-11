Joe Gatto’s ‘Impractical Jokers’ departure’shocked’ Brian ‘Q’ Quinn, who says he was’shocked’ by his departure: ‘We Lost A Comedic Powerhouse’

Joe Gatto’s departure, according to Brian ‘Q’ Quinn,’shocked’ him: We’ve Lost ‘A Comedic Powerhouse.’

His silence was broken.

For the first time, Brian “Q” Quinn addressed Joe Gatto’s departure from the Impractical Jokers, nearly two weeks after the news broke.

“The only thing I’ll say that’s new information is that I was f–king shocked when I found out too,” the 45-year-old former firefighter said on his “Tell Em Steve-Dave” podcast with Walt Flanagan and Bryan Johnson on Monday, January 10.

“That wasn’t something I expected.”

I’m not going to talk about his personal life, which is clearly where he’s gone now because he’s a friend.

“It is what it is,” says the narrator.

“Initially, we didn’t even know — ‘Is this even worth doing without Joe?’ But you just look at it and yeah, [it is].” The New York native added that he, James “Murr” Murray, and Sal Vulcano were “back to work,” saying, “Initially, we didn’t even know — ‘Is this even worth doing without Joe?’ But you just look at it and yeah, [it is].”

I don’t want to be the one who doesn’t do it.

I wouldn’t want the guys to stop doing their thing just because I left the show.

There are numerous drawbacks to Joe’s absence.

We’re about to lose a comedic dynamo.”

There’s “nothing” left for the comedian to do but “accept” the new reality and “give [themselves]permission to have fun,” he added.

“Once I got over that feeling, it’s been a f–king blast,” he explained.

It’s almost as if the show has been resurrected.

Isn’t it strange? He was so important behind the scenes, and now he’s gone, leaving a void.

Parts of it can only be filled here and there.

The show is going to be a little strange.

I can get a little more s–t [in].”

Gatto, 45, announced his departure from the TruTV show — as well as his divorce from his wife, Bessy Gatto — on Instagram in December 2021.

The Tenderloins member wrote at the time, “I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.”

“I’ve dedicated a decade of my life to building this franchise with my friends, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

However, I am forced to take a break due to some personal issues.

Bessy and I have mutually agreed to part ways amicably, so I must now concentrate on being the best father and coparent to our two amazing children.

Bessy is a 39-year-old woman.

