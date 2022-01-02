Joe Gatto’s net worth is unknown.

How much money does Joe Gatto have?

On Impractical Jokers, JOE Gatto has amused audiences for many years.

His comedy and acting have provided him with a comfortable living.

Joe Gatto is a comedian and actor best known for his role on truTV’s Impractical Jokers.

The 45-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)20 million.

The actor, who was born on Staten Island, is well-known for his acting and comedy work.

Joe decided to leave the show in 2021 after starring in it since 2011.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” Joe wrote on Instagram when announcing his departure on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

“However, I have to step aside due to some issues in my personal life,” he added.

Bessy and I have mutually agreed to part ways amicably, so I must now concentrate on being the best father and co-parent to our two amazing children.”

“I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them,” he said, thanking his co-stars.

The team behind Impractical Jokers includes Joe, Brian Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano.

In the year 2013, Joe married Bessy.

He is currently single, having announced his divorce from his wife on Instagram on December 31, 2021.

“With love and respect, we have decided to separate,” his wife wrote on Instagram, confirming their split.

We will always be a family to our beautiful children, even though we will no longer be a couple, and we look forward to co-parenting.”

“Please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together,” Bessy added.

And, of course, we’ll keep helping animals and rescuing dogs, which is something we both care about!”

