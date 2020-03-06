Joe Giudice Debuts Massive Chest Tattoo in Honor of His Daughters

Joe Giudice just got some major new body ink in honor of his daughters.

Late Wednesday, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star unveiled the latest addition to his collection of tattoos: the head of a bald eagle on his chest. Giudice, who now lives in Italy following his October deportation, explained in an Instagram video that while getting the tattoo hurt and he hated it, he did it because of his firstborn daughter, Gia Giudice.

He later unveiled the finished artwork in a second video as he sang along to Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“What you do for the kids you love (everything) #pact I want to have them with me forever #eagle #courageovercomfort #loveconquers #familyfirst #familylove,” he wrote in one of two captions.

“This is it Gia hope you like it ! I got this to symbolize that I will always be my girls [eagle]because it flies higher than any other [bird]. I want to give them strength to mount up with wings as eagles, they shall always run and not be spent. My girls will always be powerful and courageous women. I promise to look over you as strength and shield them from [harm]. Daddy loves you forever,” he elaborated. “#tattoos #couragetochange #loveyou #empowerwoman #daughters #power #walk #queen #singer.”

Gia responded to her father, commenting, “Love you dad hope you liked mine too xo.”

The bald eagle is both the national bird of the United States and is said to be a symbol of strength and determination.

Joe and his ex Teresa Giudice are parents to four daughters—Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. Their breakup was confirmed in December, shortly after their 20th wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Teresa has not commented on Joe’s new artwork.