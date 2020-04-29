Joe Giudice Faces Another Legal Setback as His Deportation Appeal Is Denied

UPDATE: Joe Giudice‘s deportation appeal has been denied, per court records obtained by E! News.

A source says Giudice and his legal team are currently discussing possible next steps in the ongoing immigration case, but their hope is fleeting.

“His next legal option is to petition to the full Third Circuit Court and he has 45 days to do so,” explains the insider. “His final legal option if that is denied is to petition the Supreme Court. It is not yet determined if he will take the next steps to further appeal, but it’s being discussed.”

The source adds, “When they had turned down the chance to hear oral arguments, that is typically not a good sign, and it turns out it wasn’t. However, his team did garner some optimism when the case sat since November without any decision from the Third Circuit, but unfortunately it didn’t turn out to be an indication that there would be a favorable decision.”

UPDATE: Joe Giudice’s next chapter begins now.

The Giudice family attorney confirms to E! News that Joe has been released from U.S. ICE custody and is currently on a plane to Italy.”We are very happy that Joe is free, but very sad that he is still not home where he belongs,” James Leonard said in a statement.

“On Oct. 10, 2018, an immigration judge determined that Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice’s convictions for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, constituted aggravated felonies and rendered him statutorily ineligible for cancellation of removal under the Immigration and Nationality Act and ordered him removed,” ICE said in a statement. “The Board of Immigration Appeals affirmed the immigration judge’s decision. Mr. Giudice is a criminal recidivist, who has been convicted of six separate criminal offenses spanning 27 years, beginning in 1988 up until his incarceration for his most recent conviction. On Oct 12, he was successfully removed from the United States to Italy, as ordered by the court.”

Joe Giudice is going home.

Not to his wife, Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice, and their four daughters in New Jersey. To his native Italy. For now.

The Italian-born permanent U.S. resident has been in an ICE detainment center since he was released from federal prison in March after serving under three years for fraud. Joe has been appealing his deportation case, and recently asked a court to lift his stay of removal so he can be released from U.S. custody and travel to and reside in Italy while awaiting the outcome of his case. Two judges signed off on his request on Wednesday, according to court records obtained by E! News.

A source close to Joe’s case told E! News that arrangements are being made for Joe to return to Italy as expeditiously as possible. A travel document must be produced and flight arrangements must be made. He is expected to return to Italy in the coming weeks.

Another source told E! News that there is a plan in place and a location picked out for Joe.

The next court date regarding Joe’s appeal is in November.

Teresa, who has reportedly said that she and Joe would go their separate ways should he permanently deported, has not commented on the matter. It is unclear if she and their daughters will travel to Italy to be with him.

Last week, when asked how the family has come together and supported each other, she told E! News, “We just do. I mean, we’ve come a long way and I’m happy I have four beautiful daughters. They’re strong and I’m happy to have them. I’m their rock, they’re my rock and I’m glad we have each other.”

—Reporting by Beth Sobol and Jessica Finn