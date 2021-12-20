Joe Giudice makes a flirtatious remark on Dolores Catania’s bikini photo on the ‘RHONJ’

Joe Giudice may no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but he appears to be keeping in touch with some of his former co-stars on social media.

On a Sunday, December 19, Instagram photo of Dolores Catania in a skimpy bikini, the Italy native, 49, commented, “Sexy.”

“Call me on my shell phone if you need me,” the current RHONJ star, 50, captioned the photo, adding a tag for the stylist who did her hair extensions.

Other Bravo stars, such as Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, also commented on the steamy photo, but Giudice’s message drew the most attention from fans and followers.

After more than a year of dating, the former construction business owner split with girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi earlier this month.

On December 3, he exclusively told Us Weekly, “I have a lot on my plate right now and don’t have time for a relationship.”

“I just don’t have the time or headspace for that between my new attorney and [my]appeal to get back to the US, my work here in the Bahamas [and]new projects.”

The pair had been dating since earlier that summer, according to Us in December 2020.

When Giudice posted an Instagram tribute to Fittipaldi for Valentine’s Day earlier this year, the twosome made their romance Instagram official.

“I appreciate you accepting me and not attempting to change me.

In February, he wrote: “Thank you for seeing the best in me.”

“When we’re together, I love the way your eyes light up.”

I enjoy learning about the things that are important to you.

I am grateful for you and your loved ones.

And, most importantly, I adore the way YOU, MY KIDS, interact with me. My life is so much richer as a result of your presence.”

Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, are his daughters from his previous marriage to Teresa Giudice.

After 20 years of marriage, the couple divorced in December 2019.

Teresa, 49, proposed to Luis Ruelas in October, a year after her divorce was finalized in September of 2020.

Catania was previously married to Frank Catania.

The ex-couple got divorced.

