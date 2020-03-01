Joe Giudice Says He ”Failed” His Marriage With Teresa Giudice in Candid Post

All good things must come to an end.

On Saturday, Joe Giudice opened up about his longtime relationship with Teresa Giudice in a candid Instagram post. Back in December, the two decided it was time to go their separate ways for good, and separated after 20 years of marriage.

While the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars haven’t filed for divorce, fans of the pair knew it was officially over between them after the reality TV series finale aired earlier this week. In the episode, the duo had an honest conversation in-person about the future of their marriage.

Teresa had flown to Italy to visit Joe with their four daughters—Gia (19), Gabriella (16), Milania (15) and Audriana (11). During that visit, the reality TV personality realized the romance had fizzled out.

“I know Joe is trying to be sweet to me. I think Joe wants to be a couple again,” she told the cameras. “But, I haven’t been happy with Joe for a long time.”

Now, it looks like Joe is ready to open up about his side of the relationship. On Saturday, the 47-year-old star took to social media to talk about his and Teresa’s marriage.

“No matter how much [100] energy and time I devoted to trying it failed,” he began his detailed Instagram caption. “I did my best and put all efforts into making this a great experience for my family. I did try to address issues in the relationship that bothered me throughout the years in return [cameras]portrayed it as Criticism!”

“My key role was to always to be a great father and husband not the [bars],” he continued. “Today I [see], I can’t allow others to keep lingering toxins and undesirable demands around me. I choose to have a solid foundation with strong and inspiring people around me in it.”

It’s unclear if the two will reconcile. However, at the end of the Bravo series, both Teresa and Joe left on good terms.

“Never in a million years would I ever want to hurt you. I hope you know that, right?” the mom of four explained to the 47-year-old. “I just want you to know that, no matter what, I want you to be happy endlessly.”

They ended their conversation with a hug.

