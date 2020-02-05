Joe Giudice Spotted Partying With Women in Mexico After Teresa Giudice Split

Joe Giudice appears single and totally ready to mingle!

Before the month came to a close, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star headed to Mexico where he was spotted mingling with a few ladies.

In video obtained by TMZ, Joe is seen dancing by a hotel pool with some women. Soon after, he’s spotted relaxing and chatting in a cabana with a couple of female friends.

Recently, Joe took to Instagram and gave followers a taste of his vacation with video from a rooftop pool as Calvin Harris‘ “Summer” played in the background.

“Flying! Soar like an eagle! We are never alone, we are always surrounded by Mother Nature’s beauty!” he captioned the post. “#mothernature #alone #instalive.”

The vacation comes less than two months after E! News confirmed Joe and Teresa Giudice had split after almost two decades together. Although Teresa has not yet filed for divorce, an insider previously shared that the marriage is “completely over.”

At the same time, fans couldn’t help but remember Joe’s recent heartfelt messages on social media to his family.

“Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong,” Joe wrote while sharing throwback photos with his estranged wife. “It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions! I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation. Egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles.”

He continued, “Not, that I didn’t love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things. #familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future.”

For Real Housewives of New Jersey fans, they are getting a front-row seat into Joe and Teresa’s complicated relationship. In last week’s episode alone, Teresa opened up to her cast members during a Hamptons trip about the struggles in her marriage.

