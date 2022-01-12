Joe Jonas and Chloe Bridges’ Reunion Will Excite Camp Rock Fans

As they filmed the second season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, Joe Jonas and Chloe Bridges had a mini Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam reunion.

Joe Jonas recently reunited with his former co-star Chloe Bridges, more than 11 years after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam premiered on the Disney Channel.

The two appeared briefly on the second season of The Righteous Gemstones, and Chloe—whose husband, Adam DeVine, also stars in the HBO series—took to Instagram to share a photo of their sweet reunion.

In a Jan. post, Chloe wrote, “Here’s some bts from season 2 episode 2 of @therighteousgemstones, which is now streaming on @hbomax!”

“I live in South Carolina with Adam for half of the year while he shoots the show, so when the @roughhousepictures crew asked if I wanted to go to set for a few days, I was ecstatic.”

“Plus, one of my scenes involved Joe singing while I was just kinda in the background somewhere,” she added. “I guess the part was perfect for me.”

Joe made a surprise cameo as himself in The Righteous Gemstones episode “After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come,” singing and line-dancing to Little Texas’ “God Blessed Texas,” while Chloe appeared in an uncredited role as an onlooker.

In 2010, the two starred in Camp Rock 2 as rival summer campers.

Joe returned to the role of Shane Gray, co-starring with his brothers.

Meanwhile, Chloe joined the cast as Dana Turner, Nick Jonas’ Nate Gray’s love interest.

So, what have the other Camp Rock campers been up to all these years? Keep reading to find out.

The lead singer of the Jonas Brothers played Shane Gray in Camp Rock, which he loves to remind fans of by recreating iconic scenes from the films.

Joe was widely expected to launch a solo career after the group disbanded in 2013—especially after being…

