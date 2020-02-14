Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are ”Extremely Excited” to Become Parents

Joe Jonasand Sophie Turner are starting a new chapter in their lives.

In just a few months time, the Brit and Jonas Brothers singer will welcome their first child together. A source tells E! News the Game of Thrones star is about four months along, and while it’s still “early” days, the couple is “extremely excited.”

“They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them,” the insider shares.

Of course, both of their families are keeping their thoughts and feelings to themselves for the moment since the pair hasn’t confirmed the happy news on their own yet. At the moment, they and the rest of the Jonas clan are travelling through central Europe as they continue their Happiness Begins tour. Per Joe’s TikTok, which he is a fervent user of, the couple was recently in Germany, where they visited various tourist sites.

They likely had the chance to tell Sophie’s parents about their news in person when the tour briefly stopped in the United Kingdom. On Joe’s TikTok he revealed he’d enjoyed a pub crawl with her dad, brother and others during one of their nights in England.

Once the tour winds down, the band will kick off their residency in Las Vegas, where Sophie and Joe first exchanged vows back in May. In fact, the two will be in Las Vegas to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, although they technically have two wedding anniversaries to celebrate: the Las Vegas wedding and the France wedding.

Fans will recall Joe and Sophie exchanged vows in a small chapel initially, but eventually hosted a grand and elaborate ceremony in France months later, that way all of their family and friends could join in the fun.

Since then, the actors have been living in relative bliss. “I think for the longest time I didn’t have a real sense of myself,” the 23-year-old actress told Glamour for their SS19 issue. “A lot of [my happiness now]is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am—and find my happiness in things other than acting.”