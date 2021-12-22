Joe Jonas Confirms He Was “High” During Coachella Performance

Joe Jonas Admits To Being “High” At Coachella

Joe Jonas, 21, revealed in a TikTok video that he was high at Coachella in 2016.

Is this a deleted scene from Camp Rock?

“Thinking no one can tell I’m high at Coachella,” he captioned the photo, which was accompanied by the Tyra Banks TikTok sound from America’s Next Top Model.

In the now-viral video, Joe says, “It’s so bad, I want to give you a ‘zero.”

“However, it’s so bad that I’ll give you a ‘one.'”

Joe attended Coachella 2016 and performed on stage, in addition to enjoying the music.

At the Republic Records Jägermeister Party that day, he performed alongside JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle.

Joe wasn’t the only Disney Channel star who was high: in a 2013 interview with New York Magazine, Joe revealed that he “smoked weed” for the “first time” with Miley Cyrus and ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato when they were teenagers, and that they “peer pressured” him into it.

“I was probably 17 or 18 years old at the time.”

‘Try it! Try it!’ they kept saying, so I did,” he said.

“I don’t even smoke weed on a regular basis anymore.”

This isn’t the first time Joe has appeared in a viral TikTok video this week.

He and his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, collaborated with President Joe Biden on the “Joe Byron” trend when they were 17 years old.

As President Biden records, Joe mouths, “What do you want to tell Joe Byron right now.”

Nick and Kevin respond with, “What’s up baby, take me out to dinner.”

We adore this app.

All of this just proves that the Jonas Brothers joining TikTok (including Frankie, of course) was the best thing that happened to us this year.

