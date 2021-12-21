Joe Russo, co-director of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, pays tribute to Tom Holland.

Joe Russo knows a thing or two about making a massive blockbuster, so it’s only fitting that he’s a fan of the most popular film in theaters right now.

The Avengers: Endgame director paid a heartfelt tribute to Tom Holland and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film with the second-highest opening of all time, on Monday afternoon.

Joe and his brother Anthony’s Instagram account shared a video from their visit to Avengers Campus at Disneyland.

With Spider-Man in the background, Joe joked that because of Holland’s celebrity, it’s the closest they can get to him.

“Breaking all records! This is the closest we can get to hanging out with [Tom Holland] right now…” reads the post.

“Congratulations to the No Way Home team on a fantastic addition to the MCU.”

Holland also shared a post on Instagram about the film’s weekend box office success.

“Wow, guys, these figures are incredible.”

This is because of you.

To me, your love and support mean the world.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home yet, Merry Christmas, and you know what to do,” Holland wrote.

No Way Home is currently one of the most popular Marvel films of all time.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently has a 94 percent Certified Fresh rating, and the site’s Audience Score—a metric determined by the general public—is a near-perfect 99 percent.

The film has already made (dollar)600 million worldwide ((dollar)260 million domestically), and it has yet to open in China.

It’s the first Marvel film to be released in the Middle Kingdom this year.

In theaters now is Spider-Man: No Way Home.

