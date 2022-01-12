Joe Swash is banned from social media by Stacey Solomon so that she can show off his incredible 40th birthday present to his fans.

STACEY Solomon blocked her fiancé Joe Swash from social media in order to show off his incredible 40th birthday present: his own snooker table.

The Loose Women star kept Joe in the dark about the surprise, but told her 4.9 million fans about it.

Stacey, 32, put together the table and a stand for two snooker cues in a video on her Instagram Stories.

Rex, the couple’s young son, assisted her in putting together the massive gift, which Stacey predicted would knock Joe’s socks off.

“I persuaded Joe that I wouldn’t get one,” she said.

I persuaded myself to be truthful as well.

“But it’s his 40th, and I know it’s his actual dream for in here, and the big boys and guys said it’d be sacrilege if I didn’t do it, so I went for it.”

“It elicited a lot of enthusiasm from Rex.”

Today, I need to find him a mini cue and a small step.

I finally finished and put the queues and triangle away.”

Stacey spray-painted the vintage cupboards blue in Joe’s man cave in the couple’s new £1.2 million home last week.

The mother of four posted a video of herself spray-painting the doors of her oak cupboards.

“So I decided to get the units in the cluedo room sprayed because they’re beautiful units and hand painting would have taken me forever…

“So I hired a proper spray-painter @steve.hopedecorating to do it, and he allowed me to participate and really helped me learn how to use it and do it myself so that I can invest in a paint-sprayer for future Pickle Cottage projects.”

The DIY enthusiast has been busy transforming Pickle Cottage into her dream home since moving in in April 2021.

She’s recently shown off her incredible living room makeover, painted her garden shed, and finished decorating her daughter Rose’s pink nursery.